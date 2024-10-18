Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GIS and WOA looking towards “best possible development structure for all current and future generations”

By Stephen Ignacio
18th October 2024

Following this week’s latest report carried by this newspaper entitled “Feelers towards future Olympic opportunities,” the Gibraltar Institute of Sport (GIS) has explained their role and that of the World Olympians Association (WOA).
A GIS official spokesperson told this newspaper, "as correctly reported, the WOA supports all Olympians along the athlete pathway from potential to podium and even beyond into post Olympics.
“In order to support Joslyn Hoyte Smith, Chair of GB Olympians, in her role at the GIS in Gibraltar, Mike Miller, CEO of WOA, attended the meeting in Gibraltar with those engaged in the delivery of Sport in Gibraltar - especially to explain ‘best practice’ structure throughout other counties
“Since the creation of such excellent sporting facilities in Gibraltar there is now a great opportunity to develop high-performance athletes in Gibraltar – including bringing potential and performance athletes from abroad, which in turn will help raise the standard of local athletes and coaches.
“Subsequent to his visit, the World Olympian Association had a Members meeting which was hosted by the IOC in Switzerland. During that meeting, the president Thomas Bach was available to meet and greet many of almost one hundred National Olympic representatives, which included Joslyn Hoyte Smith.
“The GIS is most grateful to all those who attended and assisted in discussions on how to put in place the best possible development structure for all current and future generations of athletes and coaches in Gibraltar.”

