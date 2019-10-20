GJBS and Unite reach deal on pay and conitions

Gibraltar Joinery Building Services and Unite the Union have reached an agreement on the review of pay and conditions.

Employees have seen their salaries adjusted to bring them in line with the Housing Works Agency. It has also seen an enhancement of the attendance bonus and sick leave entitlements, the union said.

Maternity and Paternity provision have also been brought in line with other Government companies and all employees will be allowed access to the Superannuation Pension Scheme.

The agreement was signed on the 18th October.

In the photo are GJBS Managing Director Michael Estella, Senior Managers George Federico, Stephen Valarino and for Unite Christian Duo and Shop Steward Daniel Moonilal.