GJBS/Elite Europa take first bite at the top of Revlon Netball League

GJBS/Europa Elite, with an impressive 80 goals scored from just two matches take a slender lead at the top of the Revlon Netball League’s first division, joint in points with Marble Arc. The latter with 68 goals to their name.

As the teams now head into the third round of matches it is Fruitshoots who hold the third place spot with six points against Bavaria’s four. The latter have not had an easy start to the season having played GJBS/Europa Elite and then Marble Arc on consecutive weeks. Although conceding 64 goals in total they have scored an impressive 47 against the two top teams in the league.