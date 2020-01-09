Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GJBS/Elite left nothing for chance

By Stephen Ignacio
9th January 2020

GJBS/Elite left nothing for chance against Bavaria Blue Stars setting off at a ferocious pace as from the start. Third-placed Bavaria had little chance to respond to the unrelenting pace set in the first quarter as GJBS/Elite run away into an 8-1 lead. Only in the final minutes of the quarter were they able to...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Sports

GFA investigates vandalism after friendly match

Wed 8th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cost of demolishing Queen’s Cinema was £625,000

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Clubs condemn vandalism and support investigation

9th January 2020

Sports
Seventh win for Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves

9th January 2020

Sports
GFA investigates vandalism after friendly match

8th January 2020

Sports
Great start for Valmar as they beat Bavaria

8th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020