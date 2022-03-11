GJBS Elite won classic against Bavaria

Having just watched Marble Arc run away with a 53-29 victory against Fruitshoots both Bavaria and GJBS Elite knew the importance of their clash.

The match was to start with the type of pace expected from a top of the league encounter. A fast furious and hungry pace aiming for points. An initial miss by Bavaria set the tone as a very quick and strong display by Elite saw them go 5-0 ahead before a response.

With ample quality both among their seniors and youth, Elite looked like having a handle on the game. However Bavaria started to take their opportunities and fight back and clawed back the points going to 6-9 before they were to lose a bit of ground.

The first quarter was to finish 8-11 for Elite.

A point each from the start of the second quarter was followed by some intense marking and movements before the next point. Bavaria reduced the score to a 10-13 before Elite responded.

There was no easing of the pace with the pressure on the shooters. The two Megan’s on either side of the court, alongside Kiara provided the composure under the hoop that kept the score at an even keel with Elite staying ahead.

A chance to come to within a point was dropped midway through the second quarter.

This instead gave Elite a chance to open the gap to three points. It was to take them some time as Bavaria’s defence stubbornly kept their pressure breaking the fast combinations between Alex and Megan.

Bavaria quickly came back to within two points at 13-15.

There was no slowing down of the pace as both sides drove forward quickly.

With players from the under 21s and senior national squads on the court Sarah Payas, watching from the stands, had much to watch.

Both teams testing each other’s strengths and weakness throughout as they maintained the momentum point for point.

Elite took the one opportunity they had to open up the points gap difference towards the end of the quarter and went to 13-18 ahead with two minutes left for half time.

A lull in Bavaria’s offensive play allowing Elite a further advantage at 13-19 before they struck back.

The second quarter was to finish Bavaria 14-20 GJBS Elite.

Nadine Pardo-Zammitt one of Gibraltar’s top umpires, and who had just come from playing for Fruitshoots against Marble Arc had a tough task to keep to the pace of the match which had the feel of an international. She was to however show why she is international recognised keeping control and discipline as well as keeping to the pace of the match.

Elite stretched their lead from the start of the third quarter to 14-22 within the first minutes.

Bavaria were forced into a change of goalkeeper following an injury.

Bavaria had their chances to close the gap but after a few misses found themselves halfway through the third period seven points behind at 17-24.

They were to go further behind after a further miss under the hoop with Elite stretching their lead to 17-27.

As Elite’s confidence grew Bavaria’s heads seemed to drop with the confidence under the hoop dented and Elite stretching to 17-28.

With two minutes left of the third quarter Bavaria’s woes worsened as Kiara Sene suffered an injury in a fall requiring to be taken to hospital.

Play resumed with Elite keeping their momentum and going to an 18-30 lead before entering the final quarter.

With two key players injured as they entered the final quarter Bavaria faced an uphill struggle against an Elite side who seemed never to run out of steam.

Elite kept increasing their tally with little response. Bavaria’s focus dented by events.

Elite went ahead 18-35 before there was a response. Megan Martinez securing the point. However it was Megan at the other end adding to her tally as Elite kept their momentum.

With seven minutes still left to play Elite were 21-38 ahead.

Bavaria tried to bounce back into the match but with Elite not giving away an inch and playing confidentially there was little they could now do.

Elite was to finish convincing winners with a 23-43 scoreline. Megan Ruiz providing a great spectacle of confidence under the hoop for Elite.