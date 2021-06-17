GJBS/Europa Elite and Marble Arc to meet in Spring Cup finals
The Gibraltar Netball Spring Cup semi-finals provided two very different set of scenarios for the eventual finalists. GJBS/Europa Elite walked through to the finals after Straits, their opponents in the semi-finals, dropped out due to a lack of available players for the match. What was supposed to be a semi-finals evening was cut short to...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here