GJBS/Europa Elite secure lead in their group

The Victoria stadium sports hall saw GJBS/Europa Elite and Bavaria play out another exciting close encounter decided in the final quarters.

Following their dramatic draw in their last encounter the two were pitted again to decide who would take the lead in the Spring Cup group table after were level due to Fruitshoots pulling out.

The first period saw GJBS/Europa Elite take a narrow lead which they were unable to keep for long. Bavaria narrowing the scores to just the one point at the end of the second half.

The match was to see GJBS/Europa Elite start to stretch their lead finally finishing the encounter 16-23 ahead in the final moments giving them the top of their group table.

Images courtesy GNA