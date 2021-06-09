Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GJBS/Europa Elite secure lead in their group

By Stephen Ignacio
9th June 2021

The Victoria stadium sports hall saw GJBS/Europa Elite and Bavaria play out another exciting close encounter decided in the final quarters.
Following their dramatic draw in their last encounter the two were pitted again to decide who would take the lead in the Spring Cup group table after were level due to Fruitshoots pulling out.
The first period saw GJBS/Europa Elite take a narrow lead which they were unable to keep for long. Bavaria narrowing the scores to just the one point at the end of the second half.
The match was to see GJBS/Europa Elite start to stretch their lead finally finishing the encounter 16-23 ahead in the final moments giving them the top of their group table.

Images courtesy GNA

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border association suggests separate channels for passport stamps

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Officials mull border management in case of no treaty on movement

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Court hears from grieving family as inquest considers young man’s tragic death

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Europa Futsal look set to clinch title after win against Mons Calpe

9th June 2021

Sports
‘These ladies deserve and have earned the right to enjoy all the same spoils…’ – Lions coach says after winning women’s league title

9th June 2021

Sports
The future looks bright for young netballers

9th June 2021

Sports
Finals results of the season for Table Tennis

9th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021