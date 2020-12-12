Glacis chances of top six finish looking bleak

Glacis United’s hopes of finishing in the top six after the first round of competition, which would guarantee them to play in the Championship group took a dip after their defeat against rival Bruno’s Magpies.

The latter’ s start to the season saw them play against top sides such as Lincoln Red Imps and Europa. With the changes the league has taken due to Boca Junior Gibraltar’s demise and the manner points have been redistributed due to match forfiets across the league Bruno’s sat third from the bottom before this match.

Made to work for their victory Bruno’s clinch a 1-0 victory which provided them with three crucial points to close the gap with Lions Gibraltar who wit sixth with 8 points after six matches.

With both now having played the same number of matches Lions and Bruno’s share the same points.

The defeat for Glacis United spells trouble for them as they are now left with just two matches to play to complete their first round of matches. Just a point ahead of both Bruno’s and Lions, and with the latter two an extra match to play the prospects look bleak for Glacis. Especially since their last two matches will see them play Europa and Lincoln Red Imps.

Bruno’s still need to play against Mons Calpe, St Joseph and bottom of the league side College 1975, plus Europa Point.

Lions also need to play against College 1975, Mons Calpe, Europa Point and Lynx.

The other two contenders who still can still finish within the top six are Manchester 62 and Mons Calpe. The latter playing their three main rivals for a top six finish in the third round in their final matches.

Glacis United would need to get a positive result against Lincoln Red Imps or Europa, or both to even have a glimmer of a chance of finishing within the top six.

In other matches played this Saturday St Joseph’s put thirteen goals past College 1975 as they became the highest goal scorers this season.

Their biggest win this season, at the moment, places them joint top of the league but with a 39 goal difference.