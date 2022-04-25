Glacis pile the pressure but fail to score in 2-0 defeat against Mons Calpe
Glacis United 0-2 Mons Calpe Glacis United failed to find a goal and paid the price as Mons Calpe took the three points with an early first half goal and a late minute finisher. Glacis United had piled the pressure on Mons Calpes defence in the first ten minutes but without much luck. Against the...
