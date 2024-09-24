Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Sep, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Glacis United beat College

By Stephen Ignacio
24th September 2024

College 1975 0
Glacis Unutd 2
Glacis continued their winnin streak this season, notching another victory against a College 1975 side who were fortunate to finish with ten men on the field. A string of yellow cards—ten in total—saw College 1975 on the wrong side of the referee’s book, quite literally.
It was a tense encounter, with tensions on the pitch mirrored off the field, as both benches clashed, forcing officials to warn players and technical staff, even issuing some yellow cards. In what was far from a classic match, Glacis dominated overall, scoring two goals against a College 1975 side whose early-season win now feels all but forgotten.
Despite operating on a small budget, Glacis have once again shown that their summer recruitment was strong, playing above expectations. They are now mounting a serious challenge for a top-six finish, with two wins and a draw from their first five matches.

Most Read

Local News

Rucksack bomb scare shuts off Kingsway Tunnel

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Chained outside No.6, a mother appeals for help for daughter 

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

Outline planning filed for Montagu Pavilion redevelopment, proposing Wellness Centre and 48 new homes

Wed 18th Sep, 2024

Brexit

EU still aiming for November launch of new automated immigration system

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Local News

RGP logs more than one domestic report a day

Mon 23rd Sep, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th September 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The countdown begins in earnest for Gibraltar Netball towards NWYC2025

24th September 2024

Sports
Coaching education weekend for local coaches as basketball pushes forward

24th September 2024

Sports
Gib umpire set to officiate NWYC qualifiers

24th September 2024

Sports
New technical director for Gibraltar Rugby

24th September 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024