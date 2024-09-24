Glacis United beat College

College 1975 0

Glacis Unutd 2

Glacis continued their winnin streak this season, notching another victory against a College 1975 side who were fortunate to finish with ten men on the field. A string of yellow cards—ten in total—saw College 1975 on the wrong side of the referee’s book, quite literally.

It was a tense encounter, with tensions on the pitch mirrored off the field, as both benches clashed, forcing officials to warn players and technical staff, even issuing some yellow cards. In what was far from a classic match, Glacis dominated overall, scoring two goals against a College 1975 side whose early-season win now feels all but forgotten.

Despite operating on a small budget, Glacis have once again shown that their summer recruitment was strong, playing above expectations. They are now mounting a serious challenge for a top-six finish, with two wins and a draw from their first five matches.