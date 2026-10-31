Magpies hold St Joseph to first dropped points of the season

The Gibraltar Football League kicked off Matchday 8 with an unexpected top-of-the-table clash, as second-placed Magpies, something of a surprise package this season, took on title challengers St Joseph.

The Saints, kitted out in yellow for the evening, found themselves facing an early offensive from the Magpies, who immediately tested their opponents’ defence.

St Joseph eventually settled into the game, with the encounter providing the intensity expected of two sides looking to take all three points. A victory would not only have taken either side to the top of the table but also forced one of their closest rivals to drop crucial points.

The opening stages were characterised by long spells of short passing, interspersed with longer balls to stretch the field. However, tensions began to rise as the physicality of the challenges increased after the first 15 minutes.

St Joseph came closest during that opening period, with a free kick whizzing just over the crossbar.

As both teams raised the tempo, there was little breathing space, with the sides repeatedly pushing forward in search of a route to goal. Both defences, however, remained resolute.

The Magpies saw one attempt drift just wide, while St Joseph had another clear opportunity on the half-hour mark when a ball flashed across the goalmouth without finding a teammate.

The first half ended goalless, with the Magpies having forced a save from Banda before the break.

St Joseph began the second half on the front foot, piling on the pressure from the restart.

As the match approached the hour mark, Julian Valarino found space in the middle of the penalty area to meet a cross from the flank. He controlled the ball before pushing it past Zappacosta, who had attempted to narrow the angle, to give the Saints the lead.

St Joseph continued to mount the pressure, although the Magpies remained a threat on the break. Olivero sent a glancing header from a corner just wide before Chipolina saw another opportunity deflected around the post for a corner in the 70th minute.

The Magpies continued to increase the pressure and were eventually rewarded. A floated ball into the penalty area from Dalton was headed into the path of Chipolina, who arrived from behind the defence and made no mistake, squeezing the ball between the goalkeeper and the post to restore parity.

Valarino was subsequently substituted following a clash with Stevens, as the physical side of the encounter became increasingly evident.

Grachev was the next to leave the field through injury, setting up a tense final ten minutes as both sides searched for a winning goal, knowing that neither could afford to drop further points.

St Joseph were handed an opportunity in the 83rd minute when they won a free kick on the very edge of the penalty area. However, the effort sailed over the crossbar, wasting a promising opportunity.

In the 87th minute, the Magpies broke past the St Joseph defence down the right flank, but their attack faltered as the player in possession found himself with little support. Teammates were too slow to arrive to collect a pass into space, allowing what had looked a promising opportunity to come to nothing.

The match ultimately ended in a draw, marking the first points dropped by St Joseph this season.

Although the Saints remain unbeaten, the result has opened the door for Lincoln Red Imps to close the gap at the top of the table.

The Magpies, also still unbeaten, have now dropped points for a third time. Their earlier draws against Lions and Europa are beginning to have an impact on their ability to keep pace with the leaders.

It was an entertaining encounter, with plenty of physical intensity and tension but without the confrontations that have so often accompanied such fixtures in the GFL. The result further underlined what is developing into a three-team battle at the top of the table.

The Magpies appear to have put last season’s results behind them and are now pushing for a return to European competition. St Joseph, meanwhile, remain among the leading title contenders, with Lincoln Red Imps continuing to set the benchmark.