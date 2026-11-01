Lions edge Europa in Halloween encounter

A somewhat greyish Halloween afternoon was to prove a nightmare for Europa FC as they suffered their fourth defeat of the season, going down 1-0 to Lions Gibraltar.

Lions made the brighter start, pushing forward aggressively and winning a couple of early corners in the opening five minutes. However, their initial intensity appeared to fade, with the possibility that a demanding pre-match workout had taken its toll.

Europa gradually settled into the match, although after 15 minutes they had barely ventured beyond the middle third of the pitch. Lions had already tested De Luca, who produced a good block on 13 minutes, with the rebound also being stopped by a defender. It was nevertheless some time before Lions threatened again.

A header from Rebagliati, following a Livingstone delivery, went narrowly wide, although there were already signs of some disagreement between Lions players on the pitch.

Europa's first real venture forward came on 16 minutes, with their goalkeeper caught by a late challenge. Lions responded with another corner as the match continued to favour the home side.

The breakthrough arrived on 23 minutes. Livingstone finally found the pass to unlock the Europa defence, driving inside the penalty area. His progress was halted by the goalkeeper, but the clearance fell to Bchari, who struck through a crowd of defenders to put Lions ahead.

Having found a second wind, Lions began to look more threatening, exploiting spaces in a hesitant Europa defence. Poor marking and an unsuccessful attempt to play offside left Europa fortunate not to concede again before the half-hour mark.

Europa gradually found their way into the Lions half, and a shot following a corner went narrowly wide after space was allowed at the edge of the box. Vinet also appealed for a penalty after going to ground under a challenge as he prepared to shoot, but the referee allowed play to continue.

Europa finished the half with greater purpose, a late corner producing a glancing header across the face of goal before the final touch sent the ball over the bar. Moments later, Vinet made a good forward run, but Boateng's effort was well off target.

The second half saw Europa attempt to claw their way back into the contest, but their finishing lacked the precision needed to trouble Lions seriously. The narrow margin kept the outcome in doubt, although Lions continued to create opportunities of their own without managing to add to their lead.

The referee showed considerable leniency throughout, allowing the game to flow despite some questionable challenges, but Europa never quite found the rhythm needed to turn their possession into a meaningful threat.

Lions, meanwhile, appeared to recover from their early dip in energy, growing in confidence and increasingly willing to run at the Europa defence. They held on to secure three valuable points, moving into seventh place, with Europa dropping to eighth.

There were nevertheless signs of disunity within the Lions ranks, with differences of opinion between players occasionally evident. Both sides have struggled to make convincing starts to the campaign, and will need greater consistency if they are to avoid missing out on a place in the top six.