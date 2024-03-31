Glacis United conclude their season in defeat against Bruno Magpies

Glacis United 1-2 Bruno Magpies

Just three minutes into the match, Bruno Magpies showed that they were more than ready to ensure they took the three points from this match against Glacis United. A shot from the edge of the box was pushed to the corner by the Glacis Keeper, and the subsequent corner cross headed down to the ground to bounce over the bar. Bruno Magpies, who needed to close the gap with league leaders and second-place St Joseph and Lincoln Red Imps, took control of the game from kick-off.

For Glacis United, this was their final match of the league season. Without any chance of finishing in the top six and having completed all their matches, the season would come to a close for them now as the league takes on a new format without challenge group matches. A dismal season for Glacis had seen them at first challenge for a top-six finish with a limited squad. However, the season turned against them as they dropped points and sank to the bottom half of the table. Five wins and a draw from 19 matches before playing Bruno Magpies left them eight points away from sixth-placed Lynx.

Glacis did not make it easy for Bruno Magpies, who had to battle to win dominance of possession after the match settled down and Glacis started to prod at Bruno's Magpies' defence when in possession. Bruno started to regain dominance of possession and find their way into Glacis' penalty area. On the fifteenth minute, Glacis' keeper had to come out to block a through ball which would have left the player free onto goal. Just minutes later, Glacis conceded a throw-in which saw one of the many long throw-ins into their area putting pressure on the defence. Glacis, nevertheless, closing ranks at the back, made it difficult for Magpies. Another corner on the 17th minute saw Bruno take up eight players to put pressure. However, a cross to the near post was easily cleared.

For Bruno Magpies, the three points were crucial in their campaign to reach European competition once again. Having been knocked out of the Rock Cup, their fate would be left up to one of the top two winning the cup if they are to qualify if they finish third in the league. Eight points behind second-placed Lincoln Red Imps, dropping points was not an option with just six matches left to play after Saturday’s match. Five of which would be against teams in the top six of the league, themselves being among them. Having faced just four defeats this season and two draws from 19 matches played, it was a tight battle against St Joseph and Lincoln Red Imps for them, one which they were presently on the backfoot after dropping points against teams below them.

Glacis showed that they were still a threat even though Bruno had dominated possession. On the 26th minute, a quick break was blocked by defenders as it directed towards goal. Just moments later, another shot from Glacis was again blocked and sent to the corner. With half an hour gone, Glacis had halted Bruno's advance well and reduced their effectiveness up front. Tightly packed and tightly marked, Bruno's frontline were forced into errors in the final passes, losing several chances to threaten Glacis' goal. Instead, it was Glacis United who had the clearest chances, with Lopez forced to make a save after Bruno failed to mark players behind the defence and allowed a shot on goal on the 32nd minute.

Bruno's next attempt at goal came on the 34th minute, with Hernandez laying a ball on a platter for Garcia whose shot went straight into the keeper's arms. Moments later, Bruno had another chance sent over the bar with a back pass from the by-line leaving a free shot on goal which saw the ball cleared from the very goal line by defenders. The next shot from the rebound sent over the crossbar. Although getting into the goal mouth again minutes later, Magpies continued to fail to find the target. As the match arrived into the final five minutes of the first half, the constant downpour became even more severe once again. This was the second match on Saturday to have seen heavy rain pours impacting on the match.

Bruno's was to have a corner on the 42nd minute which saw pressure on Glacis, which led to calls for a penalty when Chipolina was seemingly brought down in a challenge. Glacis, nevertheless, cleared and reduced the pressure on them playing into Bruno's half momentarily before the latter came at them again. Bruno's were to give away an unnecessary corner following a miscued clearance. With the pitch seeing more water over its surface, play was more difficult for both teams, making it harder for players, especially in controlling the ball and controlling sliding tackles.

Magpies broke the deadlock on the 47th minute. Glacis claimed for offside after the ball had found its way through the middle, the first shot stopped by the keeper. However, a static Glacis defence claiming for offside allowed a free header which saw Bruno take the lead. Glacis players complained over the decision to allow the goal.

It was a slow start to the second half, with Bruno's dominating possession but Glacis sitting back deep in their half. With Bruno already with a goal lead, Bruno seemed to be in little hurry to add a second, instead protecting possession and keeping their opponents penned back. The downpour returned with visibility low as the windswept rain made it difficult for players. The conditions were far from pleasant on the pitch as the wind increased in intensity. The wet chilly conditions along with the accumulated water on the surface slowed players. This provided Glacis with a chance to get out of their half momentarily as they took advantage of Bruno slowing their pace. Glacis' season was coming to an end in possibly one of the worst playing conditions seen all season.

As they arrived into the final twenty minutes of the match, the game had reached a soggy dull moment with few opportunities at either end. The closest they came was from a Hernandez pass into the middle of the six-yard box which saw an attempted backheel flick blocked in front of goal. Nathan Rooney brought on Kyle Casciaro and Santos for the final twenty minutes to add some additional energy to his team. Glacis, although chasing to regain possession, were very much on the backfoot and forced to defend deep. Glacis' woes were to worsen as Huijzer, who had already received a yellow card, received a second for arguing a referee's decision and took an early shower. His season over as his side exited their league campaign early.

On the 75th minute, Glacis gave away an unnecessary free-kick at a dangerous position outside the penalty area. The free-kick was struck just wide over the top corner causing few problems for the keeper. With only ten men on the field, Glacis now struggled against the conditions as Bruno Magpies maintained their momentum, putting pressure on the defence. Hernandez, who had already received a yellow card, was substituted on the 80th minute for Scott Ballentine as Bruno maintained their momentum in search for an opportunity to grab a second goal. Moving the ball comfortably, they were, however, to find it difficult to get a clear chance. Araguez sending the ball to the keeper's arms on the 83rd minute. Bruno's biggest concerns at the back came from their own mistakes in which they complicated themselves with errored back passes and hesitant challenges, Glacis not making the best of the chances.

Bruno had a couple of good breaks in which their distribution of the ball saw them stretching Glacis' defence and allowing them to reach their opponent's goalmouth. Two blocks in front of goal preventing a second goal. On the 88th minute, Bruno's turned a free-kick against them into a quick break which saw four players free onto goal against the solitary defender and goalkeeper as Scott Ballentine found his colleague from a clearance. Bruno's hammering it home for their second goal which secured the three points for them. Glacis was to score a consolation goal on the 91st minute with another mistake from Bruno's defence in a backpass allowing Glacis through onto goal. With the win, Bruno Magpies momentarily closed the gap with Lincoln Red Imps and maintained their distance from fourth-placed Europa Point. The defeat closing Glacis United's season, who will be hoping to regroup for next season.