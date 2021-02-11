Glacis United Director expresses concerns at levels of national squad as they head to March internationals
Glacis United Director Bennie Brinkman has expressed his concerns over the latest stoppage the Gibraltar National League has gone through. The former Dutch professional player, who once played for Twente, now at the helm at Glacis United, expressed his particular concerns at the levels of fitness for national players who face the Netherlands next month....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here