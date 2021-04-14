Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Apr, 2021

Glacis United knock out Mons Calpe from Rock Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
14th April 2021

Championship group side Mons Calpe were knocked out of the Rock Cup after facing tough opposition from Challenge group side Glacis United in the Rock Cup quarter finals.
Glacis presence in the semi-finals ensures that there will be a Challenge group team in the finals with their next opponents being Manchester 62.
An early chance by Craig Galliano could have seen Glacis take the early lead. However, it was Mons Calpe who went into the half-time break with the lead after breaking the deadlock close to the half hour mark.
An intense match was seen in which either side could easily have taken the lead. Glacis were not to make life any easier for Mons Calpe and sought the equaliser with a goal within eight minutes from the start of the second half.
Opportunities at either end were seen with both keepers having to make saves. Glacis had an appeal for a penalty denied, whilst Mons Calpe hit the post as both looked to take the lead.
It was not to be with both teams heading to the final whistle level. The four minutes of injury time was not to resolve anything with the match decided in a penalty shootout, in the same way as their next opponents in the semi finals.
Glacis United made no mistake in the penalty shootout scoring four consecutively with Mons Calpe failing to score their first two. This leaves the door open for both Manchester 62 and Glacis to continue their attempt to reach playing in the Europa League even though playing in the Challenge group in the league.
Mons Calpe, currently in fourth place will need to maintain their momentum in the league and hope they can leapfrog one of the top three or hope a top three of the league table wins the Rock Cup to have a second opportunity at playing European football if they finish fourth in the league.

