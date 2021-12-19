Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 19th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Glacis United made it look easy against Europa Point

By Stephen Ignacio
19th December 2021

Europa Point’s goalkeeper, Tuleda on the eleventh minute brought out probably one of the best saves this season blocking what was a certain goal. His save was, however, not enough to stop Glacis taking with them three somewhat easy points. Glacis had broken free threaded the ball into the middle and the shot from close...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Caterers ‘in trouble’ after ‘worst Christmas ever’

Sun 19th Dec, 2021

Local News

Travel restrictions tightened over Omicron threat

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Local News

Travel restrictions tightened as Rock confirms 24 Omicron cases

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Features

Miss World 2021 postponed after Covid cases detected

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Spirit start for Mons Calpe but not quite there

19th December 2021

Sports
Europa take away nine goal gift against Lions

19th December 2021

Sports
Piers wins in Jerez

17th December 2021

Sports
Balloqui breaks 200m butterfly Gibraltar national record at FINA World Championships

17th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021