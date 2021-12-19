Glacis United made it look easy against Europa Point
Europa Point’s goalkeeper, Tuleda on the eleventh minute brought out probably one of the best saves this season blocking what was a certain goal. His save was, however, not enough to stop Glacis taking with them three somewhat easy points. Glacis had broken free threaded the ball into the middle and the shot from close...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here