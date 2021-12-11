Glacis United move into top six after win against College 1975

A fiesty start ensured that Glacis United who were the favourites in entering the match against College 1975 did not get a foot hold on the game until they were able to settle the pace. It took them some twenty minutes before they started getting to move the ball about with greater ease having overcome College 1975s ‘no-mercy given’ challenges.

A much improved Glacis United to that seen last season, once again started to produce the type of game that has seen them raise eyebrows.

College 1975 were, however, no push overs and kept up a tight posture challenging for every ball and limiting Glacis flow.

In the first twenty-five minutes the few spectators watching saw few attempts at goal with neither keeper really called into action.

Although Glacis did up their game they could not breakthrough their opponent’s defence. The latter also finding their attempts at quick breaks halted before they reached danger areas.

The first half was to remain goalless with little to cheer for.

Bringing in some changes into the second half with among them youngster Craig Galliano, Glacis started on the front foot penning College 1975 into their half.

On the 50th minute a badly timed run out of his goal to intercept a ball that had gone over his defence close to the edge of the box and left Glacis free to run at goal to the far right ended in a penalty. This gifting Glacis with their first goal.

College had up to then defended their penalty area well and not given away too many opportunities to strike at goal.

With a minute of the penalty and subsequent first goal Galliano saw a free kick blocked as it headed to goal.

It was an unadventurous response from College to Glacis’ goal, tightening at the back and sitting in a defensive posture with no real attacking options.

Their few surges forward saw many an occasions with no one to collect balls down the middle up front.

Glacis maintained their momentum going forward but were having to work hard to find a route to goal.

Ten man College, who had seen one of their players sent off proved no match for Glacis when it came to trying to level the score. They, nevertheless, proved themselves stubborn opponents who defended with discipline.

Glacis should have had a second after a good move from left to right saw the ball threaded back into the centre only to be thumped high over the bar after College’s defence had been sliced wide open with six minutes left on the clock.

They eventually were to get their second goal, breaking College’s defence wide open and Nwosu sliding it past the keeper at the post.

College did have one last chance on the 88th minute when Llambias stole but Cawthorne hurried his shot and put it wide.

Glacis victory sees them climb into fifth place temporarily with Lynx still to play although securing they will be within the top six before next weekend’s matches which will see them play Lynx.