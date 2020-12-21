Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Glacis United troubled Europa for the three points

By Stephen Ignacio
21st December 2020

Europa 1-0 Glacis United In a week in which Glacis United officials and Europa FC officials had clashed behind the scenes over Gibraltar’s sustainability after the latter had rejected the latest prizeshare agreement the battle was taken back to the pitch. Glacis looking to try and win a spot among the top six face some...

Continue Reading

