Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Sep, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Global firms supporting Earthshot Prize finalists announced

The Duke of Cambridge's Earthshot Prize has announced the companies and brands who will help "scale up" ideas submitted by finalists aiming to tackle the planet's problems.

By Press Association
1st September 2021

By Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

The Duke of Cambridge’s Earthshot Prize has announced the companies and brands who will help “scale up” ideas submitted by finalists aiming to tackle the planet’s problems.

Hitachi, Microsoft, and the Ingka Group, which owns and operates most Ikea stores, are among the businesses supporting the inaugural 15 finalists of the environmental competition, who will be revealed later this month.

William launched his ambitious £50 million Earthshot Prize project last autumn with his Royal Foundation and it aims to recognise solutions, ideas and technologies that “repair the planet”.

It takes inspiration from the Apollo moon landings, nicknamed Moonshot, which helped advance mankind’s technological achievements, and features five categories or Earthshots which organisers say if achieved by 2030 would improve life for all.

Every year from 2021 until the end of the decade, winners of the five Earthshots will each receive £1 million, after being picked by the judging panel.

Indra Nooyi, a member of the Earthshot Prize judging panel and former chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo, said: “Sustainability is fundamental to how business is conducted.

“Collaboration with the private sector is critical in order to propel sustainable environmental innovation.

“These companies can accelerate our progress toward a more sustainable future with their global reach and impact.

“By leveraging their expertise, size and scale, they can supercharge the adoption of solutions created by our Earthshot Prize finalists and winners, solutions that will ultimately improve lives around the world and restore our planet.”

The companies supporting the finalists are based across the globe and will make up the first Earthshot Prize Global Alliance.

They include engineering and design firm Arup, Vodacom a South African mobile communications company, Microsoft, Walmart and Unilever.

Winners in the five Earthshot categories, protect and restore nature; clean our air; revive our oceans; build a waste-free world; and fix our climate, will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on October 17.

Most Read

Local News

Local teacher develops uniform and costume recycling initiative

Mon 30th Aug, 2021

Local News

Customs seizes 1000 cartons of cigarettes from crashed car

Tue 31st Aug, 2021

Sports

Lincoln Red Imps make Gibraltar football history as ‘impossible’ dream becomes reality

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Brexit

Spain presses Slovenian EU presidency for swift progress on mandate for Gib talks

Tue 31st Aug, 2021

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st September 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
World Health Organisation monitoring new coronavirus variant

1st September 2021

UK/Spain News
Scientists seek broad sample of the population for long Covid genetics study

1st September 2021

UK/Spain News
Eight in 10 food business owners not prepared for Natasha’s Law

1st September 2021

UK/Spain News
Ex-rugby player to run 48 marathons in 30 days in memory of mother

1st September 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021