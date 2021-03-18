Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Mar, 2021

Local News

Global Recycling Day

By Chronicle Staff
18th March 2021

Thursday is Global Recycling Day and it recognises that recycling has a vital part to play in communities, the importance of recycling and that of preserving our primary resources.

The Nautilus Project and Duke of Edinburgh volunteers have shared a powerful message with some important, more sustainable R's to action, encouraging recycling as a last resort. These are redesign, reduce, reuse, repair, regift, rehome, repurpose, recover, replant, rot, rethink and finally recycle itself.

