Global spotlight on Europa complex as Blackball Nations Cup arrives on the Rock

The European Blackball Nations Cup gets underway this Thursday at the Europa Sport Complex, with an opening ceremony scheduled for 9am marking the start of eleven days of competition.

The event, which runs from April 9 to 19, will see over 250 players and eighteen associations from across the globe competing in what is one of the largest tournaments undertaken by the Gibraltar Pool Association. Gibraltar will be strongly represented, fielding 17 teams across multiple categories.

This year’s edition is expected to be among the strongest in recent times, with organisers introducing new state-of-the-art tables, enhanced solutions for spectators, high-end streaming media facilities and professional-grade lighting. The tournament will also be broadcast globally, with live streaming and results services available for those unable to attend in person.

Months of preparation have gone into staging the event, with organisers viewing it as a key step towards establishing Gibraltar as a hub for the sport beyond the United Kingdom. What was once considered an ambition is now set to become reality as competition begins.

The Nations Cup is one of the flagship events on the European Blackball calendar, bringing together national teams to compete across men’s, ladies’, seniors, masters and under-23 categories. Played under standardised Blackball Pool rules, the tournament focuses on national pride, with countries competing across multiple matches rather than individual events.

Teams taking part include Gibraltar, EBA PD’s, Australia, Belgium, British Forces, Catalonia, Ireland, La Réunion, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Shetland, Spain, South Africa and Wales.

Hosted by the Gibraltar Pool Association, the event is regarded as a significant moment for the sport locally and further strengthens Gibraltar’s reputation as a destination for major international sporting events. Organisers have emphasised a commitment to integrity, professionalism and inclusivity, while also highlighting the importance of player development and the long-term growth of Blackball Pool.

The competition aims not only to showcase elite performance but also to inspire the next generation through structured development pathways and increased international exposure.

For local fans, the tournament presents a rare opportunity to see Gibraltar’s players compete on home soil against some of the world’s top competitors, with expectations that home advantage could help raise performance levels.

Action begins immediately following Thursday’s opening ceremony, with Gibraltar’s Under-15s facing Northern Ireland in the first match. The LD’s A team will also take on Northern Ireland that morning, before the Under-15s return to the table later in the day to face Scotland at 5pm.