GMBA attends opening of Tangier Botanical Gardens

Gibraltar Morocco Business Association Steven Marin and Strait of Gibraltar Association President Brahim Krikaz together with Patrons Henry and Priscilla Sacramento were invited to the official opening of Tangier´s first Botanical Garden.

This project was initiated by Princess Lala Malika and aptly named Donabo (Its name from Latin means to give).

These gardens will host an educational programme to promote green initiatives and encourage school children and tourists alike how to grow their own vegetables and experience the joys of gardening, it also offers a wide range of organic lunches amidst a vast range of different fauna from different parts of the world including Gibraltar.

Lala Malika praised the Gibraltar Botanical Gardens and commented that she has had some inspiration of it to create Donabo Gardens.

The opening was attended by many local and international dignitaries amongst them Tangier Mayor Mounir Lymouri and Israel Ambassador to Morocco, which gave GMBA the opportunity to promote the links between both cities, and

