Thu 7th Sep, 2023

GNA announces Under 21 squad

By Stephen Ignacio
7th September 2023

Gibraltar Netball has announced its Under 21 squad for the forthcoming Europe Netball U21 Challenge Cup in Sheffield.
The announcement comes just days after a training camp for the Under 21s which saw a large turnout of players being put through their paces by national team coaches.
Gibraltar Netball will be competing in the Challenge Cup between October 6 and 8, this the first opportunity Gibraltar has had to play an under 21 squad in recent years.
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic along with postponed competitions having seen previous opportunities postponed.
With Gibraltar hosting the Youth World Netball Championships in 2025 this year’s competition will be an opportunity for players to showcase their talents as competition for places for a final 2025 squad starts to build up.
With some of the players eligible to be included in a 2025 squad the opportunity to play internationally has been welcomed by national coaches.

