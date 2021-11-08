Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Nov, 2021

Features

GNDO compete in online European Ballet, Jazz and Modern Championships

By Chronicle Staff
8th November 2021

The Gibraltar Dance National Organisation (GNDO) has participated in the European Ballet, Jazz and Modern Championships organised by the International Dance Organization.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and the logistical problems faced by organisers, it was decided that for the safety of the dancers that this time the competition would be held online.

Gibraltar was represented at this prestigious event by some of the members of the Gibraltar National Team.

In the Jazz section Gibraltar was represented by Sienna Brittenden in the children age category dancing to ‘I gotcha’, she managed to secure a 12th place out of 24 dancers.

Chenille Soiza Brown competed in the Adult age category dancing to a solo entitled ‘Mein Herr’. Chenille qualified for the finals and finished 4th missing out on the podium by one place. Both these pieces were choreographed by Sabrina Abudarham from the Showdance company.

In the Modern and Contemporary section, Gibraltar was represented by three dancers.

Stella Bossano dancing to ‘Cuando nadie me ve’ and Sarah Torres dancing to ‘Wanderlust’ competed in the Junior 1 age category, achieving a 12th and 21st place respectively.

In the Junior 2 age category Ayla Santos Pizarro danced to a piece called “Blue Velvet” and finished in 19th place. These three pieces have all been choreographed by Jade Federico Marzan from JF Dance.

Gerald Rodriguez, vice-president of the GNDO said: “We are grateful to these dancers and teachers for the support and determination shown even in these difficult times and would like to congratulate them all. Our aim is to continue to offer opportunities for all dancers in Gibraltar to represent their country in such prestigious competitions. We look forward to these competitions returning to normal in 2022”.

