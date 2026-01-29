Goal thrillers throughout weekend

The Gibraltar Futsal Premier Division was to see a twelve-goal thriller this weekend as eternal rivals Europa faced Lynx.

There was little to separate the two sides, with a final 6–6 scoreline seeing both teams share the points in what was a highly contested affair.

Europa were the first to score through Gallego.

As the fouls accumulated, it was Cortes who equalised, although Dorado made sure the celebrations were short-lived as Europa took the lead again.

Lynx came back to level through Postigo before Espinosa once again put Europa back in front. Lynx then levelled through Whanon, with Franco immediately adding another as Lynx completed a comeback.

Once again, Lynx could not enjoy their lead for long, with Andaloussi squaring things up.

Postigo was next on the scoresheet for Lynx as the match neared its end, before Marquez had the final word with a late equaliser. The draw leaves Europa leading the table by a solitary point, with Lynx directly behind them.

With a chance of going top of the table, Popay Lek on Sunday failed to convert their advantage, falling to sixth-placed Inter Gibraltar in another high-scoring encounter. Ten goals were seen in a match which saw Inter Gibraltar claim a 6–4 victory on the day.

In other matches played on Saturday, Argus High Flyers produced a 4–1 victory over Zoca Bastion, with Saxon beating Hercules 3–2.

The table now sees Europa leading, with Lynx just one point behind and Popay Lek a further point back. Trailing five points behind third place is Bavaria, although they have played just nine matches. Argus High Flyers remain outside the top four, with a six-point gap between them and Bavaria.

At the foot of the table, Hercules, with just one point and a total of 90 goals conceded in eleven matches this season, look destined to finish the campaign without a win if their current form continues.