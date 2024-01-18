Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 18th Jan, 2024

Sports

Goals Galore in Futsal Premier Division

By Stephen Ignacio
18th January 2024

The Gibraltar Futsal Premier Division saw Lynx increase the gap at the top to six points as they went on to beat Zoca Bastion on Sunday.
With Europa on their rest weekend Lynx, having now played one more match than their closest rivals, secured three important points in another highly contested match.
The league leaders did not have it all their way with Zoca Bastion pushing them all the way although losing in the end 6-4. Braces from Gil Mena, Ruiz and Wahnon securing the points for the league leaders.
Sunday also saw another exciting encounter which brought surprise top half of the table Lions against a battling Bavaria biting at the heels of the top two.
Goals from Soiza, Holgado, Yeo and Remorino helped Bavaria secure an important 5-2 victory which should also act as a bonus boost. Bavaria rising to third place in the league, whilst Lions dropped to fifth.
With third and fourth places sides Lions and Bavaria having faced each other this provided Hercules with a chance to gain some lost ground as they faced lowly College 1975. The latter, with just one victory under their belt from eight matches played should have been a comfortable match for Hercules, who last season rode high in the table.
However, this was to be a match which saw seventeen goals scored. Hercules pushed to the very end and only just managing to come away with the narrowest of victories with a 9-8 scoreline.
Laguna were also to come away with a narrow victory on Saturday in a nine goal thriller against Saxon. A final score of 5-4 for Laguna not only ensuring they got the three points, but also seeing them leapfrog their opponents in the league table in doing so.
With Lynx having a rest matchday this weekend, it will be Europa that will be looking to close the gap at the top. They face Hercules on Sunday in what should be an entertaining match. Hercules looking to stay in the top half, although not firing at all cyclinders.

