Sat 7th May, 2022

Gold medal for Firefighter Dylan Pratts At World Firefighters Games

By Stephen Ignacio
7th May 2022

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services this Saturday celebrated the success of firefighter Dylan Pratts and his spouse Elaine in the 2022 World Firefighter Games held in Lisbon.
In a communique through social media the GF&RS announced “Firefighter Dylan Pratts has won a gold medal today at the 2022 World Firefighter Games held in Lisbon, Portugal. Dylan took part in the gruelling, cycling road racing event, competing against 150 other cyclists, covering a distance of 62 Km over an elevation of 1000m, and placed first. Dylan's wife Elaine, who also competed in the event, also took the gold medal.
‘Dylan and Elaine are both keen cyclists and will also be representing Gibraltar at the coming Commonwealth games. Elaine is the first ever female from Gibraltar to qualify for this.
‘The World Firefighter Games is an international sporting event that welcomes all full-time, part-time and volunteer structural firefighters and bush firefighters, and aviation fire services and military emergency response personnel and their immediate direct family from all across the globe. The games are held biennially in different countries and offer more than 50 different sports and challenges.
“The GFRS would like to wish Dylan and Elaine the best of luck in their upcoming events.”

