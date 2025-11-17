Golden Week 2025 to celebrate older generation and promote intergenerational connection

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism will host Golden Week 2025 from December 1 to 5, under the theme ‘Because getting older doesn’t mean getting lonelier’.

The initiative aims to celebrate Gibraltar’s older generation and promote inclusion, connection and respect across generations. A range of events and community activities will take place throughout the week to bring together older persons, young people and volunteers in support of friendship and shared understanding.

The week will conclude with a Golden Breakfast at King’s Diner in King’s Bastion from 9am to 11am on December 5. The event will include live music and complimentary tea, coffee and churros for those aged over 65. Carers under this age will be charged £3 on entry.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Golden Week is a celebration of togetherness. It reminds us that growing older should never mean growing lonelier and that the older members of our community remain an essential, vibrant part of our society. The connections formed this week will continue to inspire understanding and kindness across generations.”

The Ministry extended its thanks to all participating organisations, volunteers and community partners for their support in delivering Golden Week 2025.