Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Golden Week meet, greet and information event to be held at the piazza

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2025

As part of Golden Week 2025, the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism will hold a Meet, Greet and Get Informed Day at the front side of the piazza (Main Street side) on Monday December 1, 2025, from 9am to 12pm.

Representatives from the Ministry of Equality, the Citizen’s Advice Bureau and GibSilver will be available to speak to members of the public about services offered to older people and to provide an opportunity for friendly conversation.

Golden Week will feature both public and private events, including a visit to ERS by Youth Services, a festive Christmas card-making craft morning, breakfast with day centres, a performance by the GAMPA Singers and the Golden Breakfast, aimed at bringing people together to celebrate, connect and share in the spirit of the season.

The Ministry has reminded the public about the upcoming Golden Breakfast, which will take place on Friday December 5 at King’s Bastion. Attendees aged 65 and over will be offered free tea, coffee and churros from 9am to 11am, accompanied by live music from Francis and Pepe Chipolina. Any accompanying non-official carers below this age will be required to pay £3 on entry.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We have devised Golden Week to encourage togetherness within our older generation and to celebrate all they have done and continue to do for our community. I hope people will join us, have a chat with our teams, and leave with helpful details about the organisations that support our older citizens.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt to implement school phone ban as from January 2026

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Chancellor’s tax hike on online gambling raises concern for Gibraltar economy 

Wed 26th Nov, 2025

Local News

Second phase of Bob Peliza Mews completion in 2027

Sat 22nd Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Johnny Bugeja wins Lifetime Achievement Award

26th November 2025

Local News
UK gaming tax rise puts ‘considerable pressure’ on Gibraltar operators, says GBGA 

26th November 2025

Local News
Drone sightings near Gib runway prompt investigations on both sides of border 

26th November 2025

Local News
Gibraltar philately featured at Spanish Royal Academy session in Madrid

26th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025