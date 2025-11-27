Golden Week meet, greet and information event to be held at the piazza

As part of Golden Week 2025, the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism will hold a Meet, Greet and Get Informed Day at the front side of the piazza (Main Street side) on Monday December 1, 2025, from 9am to 12pm.

Representatives from the Ministry of Equality, the Citizen’s Advice Bureau and GibSilver will be available to speak to members of the public about services offered to older people and to provide an opportunity for friendly conversation.

Golden Week will feature both public and private events, including a visit to ERS by Youth Services, a festive Christmas card-making craft morning, breakfast with day centres, a performance by the GAMPA Singers and the Golden Breakfast, aimed at bringing people together to celebrate, connect and share in the spirit of the season.

The Ministry has reminded the public about the upcoming Golden Breakfast, which will take place on Friday December 5 at King’s Bastion. Attendees aged 65 and over will be offered free tea, coffee and churros from 9am to 11am, accompanied by live music from Francis and Pepe Chipolina. Any accompanying non-official carers below this age will be required to pay £3 on entry.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We have devised Golden Week to encourage togetherness within our older generation and to celebrate all they have done and continue to do for our community. I hope people will join us, have a chat with our teams, and leave with helpful details about the organisations that support our older citizens.”