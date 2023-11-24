Good results for Gibraltar in Brazilian JiuJitsu tournament

Last Saturday Daniel Garcia Mckee represented Gibraltar in a Brazilian Jiujitsu Tournament held in Madrid. Winning two medals, Silver and Bronze.

This tournament gathered fighters from different nationalities. Jiu Jitsu is a martial art with two fight modalities called Gi and No-Gi (with and without the Kimono).

Things did not start smoothly for our athlete as he got a foot injury in the last 16 round but he managed to reach semifinals in the Gi tournament and the final in the No-Gi tournament. Obtaining a third in Gi and a second place in tNo-Gi.

Daniel is both a member of Bushido Gibraltar Jiujitsu Academy (Anthony Joaquin) and Titan Academy (Sean and Kai Ben Senyor), both academies are doing a great job teaching local athletes this martial art.

In 2024 Daniel will be competing for the European Jiujitsu cup. If you wish to sponsor in any way please contact gibraltarjiujitsu@gmail.com

