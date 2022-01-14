Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Google announces £762m investment to buy UK office site

By Press Association
14th January 2022

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Technology giant Google is investing around £762.5 million in buying a site in London where it is currently a tenant.

The purchase of the Central St Giles office is being made alongside a new development being built for the company in King’s Cross.

Google said the move means it will have capacity for 10,000 employees in the UK.

It currently employs more than 6,400 staff across the country.

The Central St Giles office will undergo a multi-million pound refurbishment, to include meeting rooms for hybrid working, flexible working spaces and outdoor covered areas for people to work in the fresh air.

Google said it expected around a fifth of its workforce to work remotely as a result of changes to the world of work following the pandemic.

Senior Vice President Ruth Porat said: “We have been privileged to operate in the UK for nearly 20 years, and our purchase of the Central St Giles development reflects our continued commitment to the country’s growth and success.

“Our focus remains on creating flexible workspaces that foster innovation, creativity and inclusivity.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “This investment in jobs from Google is a big vote of confidence in the UK as a world-leading tech hub.

“It is also proof that this country continues to be one of the most attractive places in the world for leading firms to grow their business.

“The tech sector will play a pivotal role in our future economy and help drive forward our recovery from the pandemic, and we are committed to creating the right environment to ensure it continues to thrive.”

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan, said: “Google’s latest investment in London is fantastic news sending a clear message that our capital is a global draw for investment, business and talent. This will help London maintain its position as a world leading technology hub.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans for Line Wall Road refurbishment and apartments filed

Thu 13th Jan, 2022

Local News

Oil fire sets Ocean Village restaurant ablaze

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Customs vessel recovers Guardia Civil tender boat lost during chase

Wed 12th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
No more tax breaks for second home owners with false holiday lets

14th January 2022

UK/Spain News
Former spokesman’s apology over No 10 party piles further pressure on Johnson

14th January 2022

UK/Spain News
Spain to cap antigen test prices, expand booster programme

14th January 2022

UK/Spain News
Covid-19 self-isolation period in England to be cut to five full days – Javid

13th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022