Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Google plans to invest 3 billion euros in Europe

By Press Association
20th September 2019

Google's top boss has said the tech giant is planning to invest 3 billion euros (£2.6 billion) to expand its data centres across Europe in the next two years.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai said it will bring the company's total investments in the continent's internet infrastructure to 15 billion euros (£13.2 billion) since 2007.

Mr Pichai met Finnish prime minister Antii Rinne in Helsinki and said the investments will support 13,000 full-time jobs in the European Union every year.

He also noted that Google is investing heavily in renewable energy, an initiative announced ahead of global rallies calling for action to guard against climate change.

Employees at Google and other big US tech companies such as Amazon and Microsoft planned to participate in the "global climate strike".

The Google project will include the construction of more than a billion euros (£880 million) in new energy infrastructure in the EU, among them a new offshore wind project in Belgium, five solar energy projects in Denmark, and two wind energy projects in each of Sweden and Finland.

There are also projects in the US and South America.

Mr Pichai said that once these projects come online, Google's carbon-free energy portfolio will produce more electricity than places like Washington DC or entire countries like Lithuania or Uruguay use each year.

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

Battle of Britain weekend

Thu 19th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Tens of thousands join climate change protests across world

20th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Google plans to invest 3 billion euros in Europe

20th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Bank warns of 'entrenched' Brexit uncertainty as interest rates held

20th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Thousands of climate strikes set to take place around the world

19th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019