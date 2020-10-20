Google Search now lets people hum tune to identify song

By Martyn Landi

Google Search users can now hum the tune of the song they are looking for into the search engine to find it.

An update to the search engine uses its machine learning algorithms to help identify potential song matches.

The technology giant revealed the new feature at a virtual event about updates to its search engine, which is the most used globally.

For mobile users, the new tool can be deployed by tapping the microphone icon in the search bar and asking “what’s this song?” before humming for 10 to 15 seconds.

Those with the Google Assistant on their device are able to ask “Hey Google, what’s this song?” and then hum the tune.

The technology firm also announced updates for Google Maps, including an expansion of its live busyness indicator to “millions” of new places.

More information about the health and safety precautions businesses are taking during the Covid-19 pandemic will also be provided.

Google spoke about how advancements in its artificial intelligence programmes meant its search engine is getting better at understanding language, including the improved ability for Search to understand misspelt words.

It said one in 10 queries every day include a spelling mistake and the latest update “makes a greater improvement to spelling than all of our improvements over the last five years”.

