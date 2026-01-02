Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gordon keeps his momentum as front runner for Road Runners league title

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd January 2026

Sunday saw the latest Road Runners league race for 2025, the third in a series of seven races in the domestic league.

With a strong breeze blowing and heavy rain throughout most of the race, runners had to endure what were probably the worst weather conditions on this year’s calendar. Organisers made last-minute changes to the course in order to maintain safety standards and provide runners with added protection in what were challenging conditions not just for the athletes, but also for the volunteer marshals who ensured runners’ safety, stopping traffic at key locations and warning drivers of runners on the road.

The race saw Andrew Gordon take an early lead, with Richard Blagg close behind, followed by Finley Cant. The three maintained their positions throughout, with Gordon once again finishing first. The domestic league is now shaping up to be a contest between the trio, with the Hercules runner in top form and maintaining his momentum throughout 2025.

The GAAA took a very short break before its next major event on Boxing Day. This saw the traditional annual Boxing Day Fun Run, featuring both the Round the Rock Race and the Town Run. The latter was a 3km fun run aimed at families and the less adventurous. The Round the Rock Race, although also open to all, once again attracted some of the top runners, adding a competitive edge while still allowing space for those who simply wish to enjoy an after-Christmas run.
Over 300 runners from across the many categories participated.

