Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gorham’s find promises new insight into Neanderthals’ lives

A new site in the Gorham’s Cave complex, known as Neanderthals’ Grotto, has yielded a trove of remains and artefacts that could shed new light on the lives of Neanderthals on the Rock. Main photo courtesy of Gibraltar National Museum. Other photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
31st August 2023

Archaeologists working at the Gorham’s Cave complex have uncovered a rich trove of artefacts and animal remains that could be the oldest Neanderthal find on the Rock, potentially shedding new light on how they lived. The site, the remnant of a sea cave close to the shoreline, is to the north of Vanguard Cave and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

As population density changes, bus routes need a revamp

Tue 29th Aug, 2023

Local News

One of Rock’s tallest trees cut down over safety fears

Thu 31st Aug, 2023

UK/Spain News

Investigation launched after ‘shots’ fired at orca in Strait

Mon 21st Aug, 2023

Local News

Carer charged with rape

Thu 31st Aug, 2023

Local News

First orca encounter with sailboat recorded in the Bay

Thu 3rd Aug, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st August 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Carer charged with rape

31st August 2023

UK/Spain News
Sanchez rejects Feijóo’s approach for support

31st August 2023

Local News
Gib guides explore options as Girlguiding UK cuts overseas ties

31st August 2023

Features
Joseph Alecio wins overall prize in ‘Our Gibraltar’ exhibition

31st August 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023