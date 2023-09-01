Gorham’s find promises new insight into Neanderthals’ lives
Archaeologists working at the Gorham’s Cave complex have uncovered a rich trove of artefacts and animal remains that could be the oldest Neanderthal find on the Rock, potentially shedding new light on how they lived. The site, the remnant of a sea cave close to the shoreline, is to the north of Vanguard Cave and...
