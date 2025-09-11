Government and unions agree framework for multi-year public sector pay negotiations

The Government of Gibraltar, together with the GGCA, the Gibraltar NASUWT, the Gibraltar Police Federation and Unite the Union, has signed a Public Sector Pay and Industrial Relations Framework Agreement.

The agreement sets out the basis for structured negotiations running until June 2026, with the aim of reaching a binding multi-year pay settlement to be announced no later than the 2026 Budget.

It outlines principles of transparency, sustainability and fairness, and provides for monthly meetings, agreed milestones and a shared set of terms of reference.

The Government said the agreement reflects constructive engagement between all parties and a joint commitment to securing sustainable solutions for public servants and the wider community. Separate commitments will also be signed with each union to address their specific interests.

Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez said: “This Agreement shows what can be achieved when Government and unions engage with each other openly and constructively.”

“It is a strong foundation for the months ahead, and for the multi-year settlement that restores the real terms value of public sector pay that we are determined to deliver together in 2026.”

“My thanks go to the GGCA, NASUWT, the GPF and Unite for the responsible and positive way in which they have worked with us.”

The first meeting under the framework will take place later this month as Government and unions continue work towards a settlement.