Government Archivist receives MBE in New Year Honours
Gibraltar Government Archivist, Anthony Pitaluga, has been appointed to become a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in Her Majesty the Queen’s New Year Honours List. Mr Pitaluga was recognised for services to the history and culture of Gibraltar. Last February he received the Governor’s Coin from the former Governor, Lieutenant...
