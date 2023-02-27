Government at airline conference in Tangier

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, accompanied by Kevin Bossino the CEO of the Tourist Board, attended the CONNECT Route Development Forum in Tangier.

The conference brought together airlines, airports and tourism decision makers to connect and drive the future of aviation.

It gave Mr Daryanani the opportunity to meet with airlines that currently fly to Gibraltar and those that are being targeted to enter the Gibraltar market, especially from Morocco.

“Attracting airlines to Gibraltar is an extremely difficult job, even more so in today’s economic climate but we have to continue trying,” he said.

“On this occasion we have given extra emphasis to engaging with airlines that fly from Morocco, as we feel that it is imperative to have air links if we want to attract tourism and business from there.”

“Many issues come into play, such as size of aircraft and the financial viability of flying to Gibraltar. We will keep on trying our best to achieve our goal as it is important to have these links with our Moroccan friends for commercial and humanitarian purposes”