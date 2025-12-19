Government Christmas donation goes to Nazareth House

The Government of Gibraltar has made its traditional annual Christmas donation to Nazareth House, with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo marking the £3,000 contribution at a meeting with the Bishop of Gibraltar, Charles Azzopardi.

The donation is made in lieu of sending official Christmas cards. It will support the work of Nazareth House’s soup kitchen, which provides a year-round service for people who struggle to put food on the table, and “Father Charlie’s Hampers”, which assist local families with food and essential items over Christmas and into the New Year.

“I am delighted to support the invaluable work of Nazareth House on behalf of the people of Gibraltar, particularly at this time of year when support for the most vulnerable in our community is so important,” said Mr Picardo.

“It was also a pleasure to meet Bishop Azzopardi on my return to the office for a few hours, having been unable to attend his ordination earlier this month due to a brief period of medical leave.”

“This donation recognises both the continuity of the work carried out at Nazareth House and its renewed leadership, and I am confident it will make a meaningful difference to those who rely on its services during the festive period and beyond.”