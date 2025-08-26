Government endorses Gibraltar’s first Active Travel Month

The Government of Gibraltar has endorsed the first Active Travel Month, which will take place from September 1 to 30. The initiative encourages people to replace short car journeys with walking, cycling, running or scooting, and to log their activity through the Strava app.

Active Travel Month is being organised by OTWO Magazine, the Sustainable Transport Action Group and the Gibraltar Netball Association, ahead of the Netball World Youth Cup 2025. It is supported by AMA Group and will raise funds for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association and Diabetes Gibraltar.

Participants can join individually or by forming a Strava club to represent their school, workplace, organisation, family group or friends. Distances logged will contribute to Gibraltar’s collective total, with Active Travel Trophies to be awarded to the top club, top sports club and top individual at the end of the month.

Two public awareness events will take place ahead of the campaign, at the Piazza on Saturday, August 30, and at the ICC on Saturday, September 6, both from 10am to 2pm.

The Government is supporting the campaign across several portfolios, with Dr John Cortes, Gemma Arias Vasquez, Christian Santos and Leslie Bruzon acting as ambassadors.

The Minister for Public Health, Gemma Arias Vasquez, said: “We know that sedentary lifestyles are directly linked to chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease. Active Travel Month is a simple but powerful way to encourage healthier habits, improve both physical and mental wellbeing, and reduce the health pressures we face as a community.”

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: “Active Travel Month shows that movement is for everyone, not just athletes. Whether it’s walking to school, cycling to work, or running with friends, it all contributes to a fitter, more active community. Sport is about participation and wellbeing, and this campaign embodies exactly that.”

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said: “Transport is one of the biggest contributors to Gibraltar’s greenhouse gas emissions. By choosing to walk or cycle, each of us can help reduce congestion and pollution while making our city cleaner and more sustainable. Active Travel Month is an opportunity for us to take collective action for the environment, and for the future of Gibraltar.”

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Walking and cycling allow us to experience Gibraltar in a different way. Active travel not only supports healthier lifestyles but also helps showcase our culture and heritage, making our streets more vibrant for residents and visitors alike. This is about creating a city that is welcoming, liveable, and enjoyable to explore.”

According to the organisers, the campaign aims to address challenges including high levels of car use, rising respiratory disease, and increasing health issues linked to inactivity. Transport accounts for around 21% of Gibraltar’s greenhouse gas emissions, and replacing even a few car journeys each week with active travel is expected to make a difference.

The Government has invited the public to take part and make September a month of movement for the community.

Participation is free and open to all, with more information available through the OTWO Challenge social media page.