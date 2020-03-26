Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Government formalises cash donations in fight against the virus

By Chronicle Staff
26th March 2020

The Gibraltar Government has formalised the cash donations system for those who wish to make a donation to the Gibraltar Health Authority to assist in the fight against the Covid-19 emergency.

In setting up the donation system, in response to a huge number of spontaneous donations, the Government said it was completely confident in its ability to fund the GHA throughout the current public health emergency and beyond.

Nonetheless, the spirit of generosity among the people of Gibraltar and the business community has seen an “overwhelming” amount of £500,000 donated to the GHA already.

The Government, whilst reiterating that its funding of the GHA was assured, said it was happy that anyone who wished to make a cash donation was able to do so.

Details of the government account can be found here.

The Reference for your payment should read “COVID 19” and all payments should be made in sterling.

Every donation is being itemised and recorded, will be acknowledged, and the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, intends to personally write to every single donor to thank them in the coming weeks.

Mr Picardo said: "These are difficult times that we hope will soon pass. They are also times when Gibraltar shows the best of itself, its community spirit, and its dedication to charity and the support of the most vulnerable in our society.”

“This solidarity is best being shown by large and small organisations and individuals in the donations they are making to the GHA, to other organisations, and through their volunteering.”

“Some donations are also coming in from beyond our shores from those who do business in Gibraltar and want to help. This is also greatly appreciated and welcome. We won't forget those who remembered us at this difficult moment. This is the beating heart of Gibraltar's generosity coming to the fore. Thank you, Gibraltar. Thank you, everyone.”

