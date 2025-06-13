Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Government launches dedicated email for public queries on UK-EU treaty

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has launched a new email address to assist members of the public with questions regarding the anticipated UK-EU treaty concerning Gibraltar.

The initiative follows the Chief Minister’s recent Viewpoint address and forms part of the Government’s wider effort to ensure transparency and engagement during what it describes as a “historic new chapter.”

Citizens can now submit their questions directly by emailing UKEUTreaty@gibraltar.gov.gi. The Government requests that all submissions include the sender’s full name and a mobile number to facilitate a response.

Replies may take up to 14 days, and responses will be general in nature, addressing policy areas rather than individual circumstances.

The initiative is intended to reassure the public and maintain open communication as negotiations progress.

