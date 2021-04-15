Government launches phase two of the One Stop Shop for Business

The Ministry for Business has announced that the Business Liaison Team’s One Stop Shop will commence face-to-face meetings with members of the public following the relaxation of Covid-19 measures as from Monday April 19.

On February 1 the Government of Gibraltar launched phase one of the One Stop Shop where the Business Liaison Team were available, via email, to provide support and guidance to individuals on the business start-up process.

The Government is now launching the second phase as COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed and includes the introduction of an appointment service with the Business Liaison Team.

All paperwork required to start up a business will be provided during this meeting. This will do away with the need for individuals to visit all the different government departments to obtain the relevant documentation.

“We have received very positive feedback since the One Stop Shop started assisting businesses via email. We now move onto the full commencement of the service. Our small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy and I want to help as many new ventures succeed. These are difficult times but our people have not lost the enthusiasm to start up with new projects demonstrating, once again, that the Gibraltarian entrepreneur will never give up,” said the Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani.

Anyone interested in booking an appointment can call 200 59801.