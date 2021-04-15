Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 15th Apr, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Government launches phase two of the One Stop Shop for Business

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
15th April 2021

The Ministry for Business has announced that the Business Liaison Team’s One Stop Shop will commence face-to-face meetings with members of the public following the relaxation of Covid-19 measures as from Monday April 19.

On February 1 the Government of Gibraltar launched phase one of the One Stop Shop where the Business Liaison Team were available, via email, to provide support and guidance to individuals on the business start-up process.

The Government is now launching the second phase as COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed and includes the introduction of an appointment service with the Business Liaison Team.

All paperwork required to start up a business will be provided during this meeting. This will do away with the need for individuals to visit all the different government departments to obtain the relevant documentation.

“We have received very positive feedback since the One Stop Shop started assisting businesses via email. We now move onto the full commencement of the service. Our small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy and I want to help as many new ventures succeed. These are difficult times but our people have not lost the enthusiasm to start up with new projects demonstrating, once again, that the Gibraltarian entrepreneur will never give up,” said the Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani.

Anyone interested in booking an appointment can call 200 59801.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s ‘tallest building’ EuroCity’s Carrara tops out

Tue 13th Apr, 2021

Local News

Technical problem on RAF transport plane sparks emergency response at airport

Fri 9th Apr, 2021

Local News

Ships quarantined after Covid cases detected

Wed 14th Apr, 2021

Local News

BA announces new Gib service from London City Airport

Thu 8th Apr, 2021

Local News

New plans filed for Devil’s Tower hostel

Wed 7th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th April 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Dignity at Work Training

15th April 2021

Local News
Minister Daryanani visits Clubhouse Gibraltar

15th April 2021

Local News
Govt must prioritise routine healthcare, GSD says

15th April 2021

Local News
Ships quarantined after Covid cases detected

14th April 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021