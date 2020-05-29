Government looking at different models to keep Stay and Play Programme available
Sports Minister Steven Linares has confirmed that the Government continues to be looking at different models to provide a Stay and Play programme this summer. In answer to questions in Parliament relating to the Stay and Play programme and Summer Sports programme Mr Linares stated that the summer sports programme would not be taking place,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here