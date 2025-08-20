Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Aug, 2025

Government may add CPR and defibrillator use to learner driver theory test

By Eyleen Gomez
20th August 2025

The Gibraltar Government may incorporate questions on CPR and defibrillator use as part of the theory test for learner drivers, the Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said.

This follows on from the news that the UK plans to introduce such a requirement.

Learner drivers in Britain will soon face questions on CPR and defibrillator use as part of the theory test, the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) recently announced.

Motorists are often the first at the scene of an accident and the change, due early next year, aims to equip them with life-saving skills.

According to statistics, around 40,000 people in the UK suffer cardiac arrests outside hospitals annually, with survival rates rising to 70% if CPR and a defibrillator are used quickly.

The theory test already covers road safety, laws, and first aid.

“I think that's really interesting, and I think that would be really useful. In fact, most people should have that kind of training,” Dr Cortes told the Chronicle.

“I had it as a young venture Scout, and I still remember. A lot of companies and organisations get St John Ambulance to give them that sort of training.”

“So, I think it would be perfectly reasonable.”

“And if the UK does it, I think we will do it automatically, but I think it's worth us thinking about it anyway, because we can do it independently.”

Cardiac arrest: what is it?

A cardiac arrest is when your heart suddenly stops pumping blood around your body. They can be caused by:
• dangerous heart rhythm disorders
• heart attack (this is when blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked, which can then trigger dangerous heart rhythms that stop the heart from pumping effectively)
• heart muscle and structural problems
• severe blood loss or oxygen shortage
• other factors, such as electrocution or drug overdoses

Signs and symptoms that suggest a person has gone into cardiac arrest include:
• they appear not to be breathing
• they’re not moving
• they do not respond to any stimulation, such as being touched or spoken to

If you think somebody has gone into cardiac arrest, call 999 (on speakerphone) immediately and start doing CPR.

If there is someone with you, ask them to find an AED and use it as soon as you can.

