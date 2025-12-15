Government moves to regulate, not ban, PLETs on Gibraltar’s roads

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the first measures to regulate the use of Personal Light Electric Transporters (PLETs), including electric scooters, on the public highway, confirming that the aim is to regulate rather than ban their use.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, confirmed that: “Government’s approach is to regulate, not ban, recognising the convenience of PLETs for many users and their contribution to reducing traffic congestion and vehicle emissions.”

Two initial measures are being introduced, covering enforcement of the existing 25km/h speed limit and the creation of a new registration system for all PLETs used on public roads.

Draft legislation has been prepared to allow mobile speed cameras to be used to check the speed of PLETs and to give powers to designated enforcement officers to remove and impound any PLET found travelling over 25km/h.

Any PLET exceeding 25km/h will be treated as a vehicle outside the definition of a PLET and will only be returned once it is either made compliant or registered as an electric vehicle with the Licensing Authority (DVLD).

The Government will also develop further legislation so that PLETs can be reported and dealt with in line with wider traffic offences.

A new online registration system will be introduced for all PLETs used on the public highway. Registration will be annual, with a £10 fee, and will require users to provide identification and proof of address. This also applies to PLETs coming across the border were the user is resident in Spain. A notice of the new requirements will be issued by the Government in Spanish to assist users with the new changes.

Registered PLETs will be issued with a QR code sticker, which must always remain visible on the PLET. Incorrect, fraudulent, out of date or absent registration will result in the PLET being impounded until registration is completed, with applicable impound fees.

Stickers will be printed and collected from the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street. A contract was awarded on December 4 2025 to Piranha to develop the registration system following an open and competitive process.

The system is expected to launch in March/April 2026, with a registration window provided for users to comply once it goes live.

The Government has also been engaging with insurers regarding a third-party insurance product for PLET users. While an expression of interest was issued, local market appetite has been limited due to the risk profile, and work is continuing to secure a viable product.

Dr Cortes confirmed that the Government is confident that a suitable insurance product can be secured, and that once this is available, third-party insurance will be made mandatory for all PLET users, in line with approaches being taken in other places. The Government is therefore working in parallel on both regulation and insurance, aiming to introduce insurance requirements as soon as it is practicable to do so.

Dr Cortes said: “PLETs are now a feature of everyday life for many people, and they can play a positive role in reducing congestion and emissions.”

“However, the public is also right to expect proper accountability and effective enforcement.”

“These measures are the first steps in a wider programme of regulation: controlling speed, introducing registration, and then aligning PLET use with road traffic offences.”

“We will act proportionately, but we will act firmly where PLETs are being used dangerously or unlawfully.”