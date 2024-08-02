Government mulls changes to parking laws, after fines withdrawn
The Gibraltar Government is set to change how evidence is presented in court and adjust laws, after more than 50 parking tickets were withdrawn by the Magistrates’ Court within weeks due to insufficient evidence. On Friday some 11 parking tickets were withdrawn, with the court missing out on a potential total of £2,200 had those...
