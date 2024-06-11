Government plans major renovations for Varyl Begg estate
The Government has filed a planning application with the Town Planner for the proposed external renovations of Varyl Begg Estate. The application aims to modernise the estate and will involve the application of “outsulation”, window replacement and upgrades, the enclosure of air conditioning units and the replacement of all gutters and rainwater pipes. In making...
