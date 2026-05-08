Government says it is ‘not backtracking’ on cycling policy

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, has clarified the Government’s position on cycling after comments by a senior Ministry official in a GBC interview.

The Government said pedestrians remained its top priority, with cycling next as part of its environmental and active travel policies.

It said the comments were intended to reflect the need to consider the interests of all road users in Gibraltar, particularly given its narrow roads and limited alternative routes.

The Government said this was needed to ensure a balanced and practical approach across the road network, adding that other users could not be ignored or neglected.

Its Active Travel Strategy, launched in 2023, sets out a commitment to encouraging walking and cycling as part of a healthier and more sustainable transport model in Gibraltar.

The Government said cycling remained a key part of that vision, with continued support for infrastructure, safety measures and policies to encourage its responsible use.

It said the comments did not signal any withdrawal of support for cycling, nor a reduction in the importance of active travel within Gibraltar’s wider transport strategy.

In decisions on road design and developments, cycling would continue to be prioritised over everything except walking, while ensuring that traffic was safe and parking was available, the Government said.

It added that this would become “very evident” in the coming months as plans were rolled out.

“The Ministry is not backtracking on cycling policy at all,” the Government said.

It said the objective remained to support cycling while ensuring transport policy reflected the needs of all sustainable road users, with the aim of increasing active transport and reducing vehicular traffic.

On helmets, the Government said their introduction for cyclists had been under consideration for many years but that no decision had been taken.

It added that the views of stakeholders would always be considered.