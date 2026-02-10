Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Feb, 2026

Local News

Government teams address adverse weather impacts on roads and drainage

By Chronicle Staff
10th February 2026

Government teams have been working to repair damage to Gibraltar’s roads and other infrastructure after recent storms caused potholes, rockfalls and minor flooding across the Rock.

While officials noted that the situation was not as severe as in the neighbouring region, which has faced serious flooding and land slippage, the Government of Gibraltar said the Technical Services Department (TSD) had responded to multiple incidents including road and footpath closures, rockfalls and other storm-related hazards.

The road network has suffered widespread surface deterioration and potholing due to the extreme rainfall. Temporary emergency repairs are being carried out in difficult conditions, with a structured programme of permanent resurfacing and repairs planned once the weather stabilises.

TSD teams were working overnight on Monday repairing more than twenty damaged areas along Main Street.

Drainage and sewer infrastructure was reported to have performed well, with only short-lived minor flooding in a few locations and no flooding at all in historically high-risk areas such as Queensway, Market Place, Devil’s Tower Road, Winston Churchill Avenue, Wellington Front, Main Street at the Cooperage Lane and Crutchett’s Ramp junction, and Rosia Road.

The Government said continuous gully and drainage clearance work is under way to prevent wind-blown debris from causing blockages.

Horticultural contractors, coordinated by the Department of Environment, have also been operating in adverse weather to deal with fallen trees and branches, as well as those deemed unsafe.

The Minister for Technical Services and Infrastructure, Dr John Cortes, thanked staff and contractors for their efforts in what he described as extremely challenging conditions. He said: “I want to thank all staff and contractors for their support in these extremely challenging conditions. The teams have responded swiftly during and after the storms to make our areas safe again.”

“We cannot take for granted the commitment of our teams. I am particularly pleased that the Government's investment in improving the capacity of our storm drainage system has proved effective, with no serious flooding happening anywhere, unlike used to be the case just years ago.”

